Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

