Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 142,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

