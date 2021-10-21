Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

