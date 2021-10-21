Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.