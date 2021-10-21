Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $209.20 on Thursday. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

