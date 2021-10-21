Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.30 Million in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 333.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,574 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,420,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,166,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.