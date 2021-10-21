Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.40 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of The Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $430,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $11,986,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $918,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of SKIN opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.