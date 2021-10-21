Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.43 Million in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

