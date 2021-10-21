Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,119 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

