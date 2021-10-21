Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,760 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

