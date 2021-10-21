Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,442 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $4,306,120. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.