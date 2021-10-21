Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 50,501 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Priority Technology worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988. 85.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

