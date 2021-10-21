Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,775 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,508,000 after buying an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

