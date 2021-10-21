Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,671 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

