Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

