Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

