Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 3,899.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Upland Software worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

