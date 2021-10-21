Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,974 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Service Co. International by 645.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 460.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 250,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 206,186 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

