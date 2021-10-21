Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.06% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $2,919,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ANZU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.