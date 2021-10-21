Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

