Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.72% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

