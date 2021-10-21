Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

