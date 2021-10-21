Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.92

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.92 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 3183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.