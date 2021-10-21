Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

AGL opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

