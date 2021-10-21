Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of LendingClub worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LendingClub by 59.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,485,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 299.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 895,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

LC opened at $35.17 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

