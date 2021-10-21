Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of The RealReal worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 95.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

