Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $321,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

