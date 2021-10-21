Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of EchoStar worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in EchoStar by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,688 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

