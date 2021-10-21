Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 237,847 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.66 million, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

