Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 75,355 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Purple Innovation worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after buying an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 295,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRPL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

