Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 503,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

PSFE stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

