Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

