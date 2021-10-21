Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of TimkenSteel worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.