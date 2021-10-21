Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Clearwater Paper worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 34.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 252.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $695.68 million, a PE ratio of 181.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.