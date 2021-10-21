Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of PAR Technology worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

