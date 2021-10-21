Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,629,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,337,870. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

