Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after buying an additional 117,948 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,932,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.