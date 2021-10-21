Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.45 Million Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $429,194. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

