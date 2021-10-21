Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,343,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,873,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $763.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $1,002,123. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

