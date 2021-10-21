Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 688.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Ocugen worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,721 shares of company stock worth $4,010,294 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

