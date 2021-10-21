Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Danimer Scientific worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after buying an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

