Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,887.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,497,000 after buying an additional 2,833,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 864,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.