Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of 1st Source worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 33.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

