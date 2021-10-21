Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of XPEL worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 79.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 448.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,602,688.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $33,919,985. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.92 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

