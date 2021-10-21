Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

