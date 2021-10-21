Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.81 Million Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Momo worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

