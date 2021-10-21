Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.97 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In related news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,076. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

