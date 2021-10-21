Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.05 Million Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $984,000.

Shares of EMTL opened at $50.03 on Thursday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

