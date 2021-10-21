Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.34 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of SiTime worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2,491.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,710 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $7,829,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $221.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5,540.00, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,238,374. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

