Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 51job worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 51job by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in 51job by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $65.19 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

